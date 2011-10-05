VerityThree Will Be Highly Visible at the IBA 2011 Information Technology Security Conference

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2011 -- Information Technology (IT) Security is of prime concern to community bankers everywhere as identity theft and system intrusion continues its incline. As a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks and a member of multiple community banker associations, VerityThree is looking forward to attending the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) 2011 Information Technology Security Conference to be held October 12-13 at the Hilton Indianapolis North Hotel in two different capacities.



First, Aaron Scicluna, Vice President of Strategy and Ben Fishbune, Technical Analyst, at VerityThree will be speaking on "Patch Management: A Look At Why WSUS Just Isn’t Enough Anymore!” " at this year's annual IT Security Conference. The actual session will be held on Wednesday, October 12 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. WSUS is a shortened form of Windows Server Update Services. Attendees will be presented with why WSUS is only useful as a baseline and does not provide the value that it once did in light of the rapid increase of malicious code, system connectivity, and regulatory compliance.



As an exhibitor at the 2-day event, VerityThree will be sharing the value of Information Technology (IT) as it pertains to the local community banks of Indiana. From their exhibitor booth, VTI will be demonstrating the value of IT in the areas of compliance, security and strategy to decision makers, managers and problem solvers that visit the booth. From intrusion protection to regulatory examinations, VerityThree has the experience to handle these unique challenges and can provide valuable solutions.



The rest of the IT Security Conference will revolve around such topics as methods and schemes hackers use to access bank and customer data, recent trends in the banking industry, and measures that can be taken to protect the privacy of banking and customer records. According to Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree Inc., “Community bankers need to be ever vigilant against potential weaknesses in their network systems that can allow access to vital records and leave them open to security issues. The IBA 2011 IT Security Conference will be pivotal in bringing to light many of the compromises that can exist, as well as recommendations on how to strengthen security measures."



About VerityThree Inc.

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and ""best practice"" offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



For more information, contact Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, at (815) 385-4474 or jsmith@veritythree.com.