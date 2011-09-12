VerityThree Participating In The Community Bankers of Wisconsin’s 30th Annual Management Conference & Expo

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2011 -- VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) has been given a unique opportunity to exhibit at the 30th Annual Management Conference & Expo that is to be held at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva on September 12-14. This is a first-class event specifically planned by the Community Bankers of Wisconsin (CBW) as a way for community bankers to participate in educational venues, trade show and peer networking opportunities.



As an associate partner of Community Bankers of Wisconsin, VerityThree will be sharing topics on Information Technology (IT) as it pertains to Wisconsin community banks, thrifts and credit unions on how VTI can provide the needed technology management and support that will reduce their operating expenses, increase the level of the organization’s IT experience, manage compliance, and establish effective IT strategies.



VerityThree, Inc.’s vision is to propel the success of business and community by providing IT delivery of technology and customer service at strategic focal points at the precise time it is needed by the client. A client-assigned Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO) is responsible for creating a technology roadmap for organizations and provides project and service recommendations throughout the relationship that will help create a healthy balance for each unique organization.



During the time that VerityThree is an exhibitor at the Management Conference & Expo from their exhibitor’s booth (#43), Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, Inc., will be focusing on the value that VTI’s products and services can provide for the decision maker, the manager and the problem solver in the areas of compliance, security and strategy. According to Mr. Smith, “We thank the Community Bankers of Wisconsin for allowing us to help them celebrate their 30th anniversary and network with our fellow community bankers.”



About VerityThree, Inc.

VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and ""best practice"" offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



For more information, contact Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, at (815) 385-4474 or jsmith@veritythree.com.