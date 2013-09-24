Verizon FiOS Promotion Code Is Now Available from Hitechclub.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Hitechclub.com, a website that features up-to-date discount codes on several types of technical products, has just announced that Verizon FiOS is offering reward cards worth up to $300 on select FiOS bundles. By shopping for high speed broadband via Hitechclub.com, customers can take advantage of the Verizon FiOS promotion code and save a significant amount of money.



In addition to posting discount codes, Hitechclub.com also offers in-depth information about the different hi-tech products; this has helped to make the site a popular place where fans of such items can meet, learn, and save.



As an article on the website noted, customers who use the fiber optics communications services through the Verizon FiOS system no longer have to rely on cable or Internet providers. Many who use fiber optics have noticed faster speeds and loading times when using Verizon FiOS. The company allows customers to bundle the FiOS service with a smartphone or cell phone package to save even more money. And now, thanks to the newly posted promo codes, customers can get an even better deal on the service.



The promo codes will help people save on the cost of buying equipment, leasing equipment, purchasing a bundle plan and on overall costs. Some of the new codes will allow new customers to enjoy a better rate, while others will help wireless customers save money when they add FiOS to their Verizon plan.



“You can order services at home, at work or even in the grocery store, and you only need to follow a few simple steps,” an article on the Hitechclub.com website noted, adding that people should look for codes that are available in their area, and then compare the savings that are available with the code to figure out which one will help to save the most money.



After clicking on the best code, it will open the Verizon website in a new window. At that point, people can choose the various services they wish to purchase and start the checkout process. At that time, the selected code can be applied to the Verizon account.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new Verizon FiOS promotion codes that are available is welcome to visit the Hitechclub.com website at any time; there, they can read more about the service and the promotion, as well as browse through the other discounts that are available through the site.



About Hitechclub.com

Hitechclub.com is a site where budget conscious tech enthusiasts meet. The site features discount codes on a variety of tech-related products, as well as detailed information about the various items and programs. For more information, please visit http://hitechclub.com/verizon-fios-promo-code/