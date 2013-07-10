Verizon FIOS Promotion Codes Now Offered by Coupon Site Spend Less and Save More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Spend Less and Save More, a coupon and deal site, announces Verizon FIOS promotions are now available to help readers save on this popular Internet service. Comparing the differences in each bundle and making recommendations based on usage, Spend Less and Save More helps readers save money by selecting the best bundle for their needs. New coupons and promotions are featured whenever available, making the site the best place to find the latest deals on Verizon FIOS service.



Verizon FIOS is a high-speed internet service that greatly out performs both DSL and dial-up internet connections. It is always on, so users don't need to log in or "dial up" to access their internet connection. But its greatest benefit is that it is 5,000 times faster than dial-up internet. This provides no limit for data transfers, no more waiting for downloads or videos to buffer, crystal clear picture and phone calls, quick upload of pictures and video, uninterrupted VOIP calls, and reliable connection for gaming.



According to an article on the site, "The speed that broadband internet brings also means that you can enjoy more features that the modern internet can bring to you. Not only can you watch recorded video by streaming it, but you can watch streaming media as it happens. This includes concerts, news, plays and everything else that you can buy a virtual ticket to, and it also ensures that gamers get the most out of their gaming experience."



Helping readers pick the best coupon or promotion code, Spend Less and Save More also makes recommendations to new users making the switch that will save them more money. For instance, Spend Less and Save More recommends that readers choose a slower, less expensive package unless they would be using their internet for gaming, business calling or another high bandwidth use.



Promotion codes and coupons are available online to help get better monthly rates on Verizon FIOS packages and take advantage of sign-up deals like Visa gift cards and free months of premium channels like HBO and Showtime.



