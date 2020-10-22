Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth globally as well as at a regional level. Global research on Global Vermiculite Mining Industry presents a detailed market overview considering segmentations based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global vermiculite mining market, accounting for 26% of the market in 2019. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global vermiculite mining market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global vermiculite mining market.



Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.



The prominent players in the global Vermiculite Mining market are:



Palabora Mining Company; Samrec Vermiculite; Virginia Vermiculite Llc; UBM Unio Brasileira de Minerao S.A.; JSC Kovdorsluda



The vermiculite mining market consists of sales of vermiculite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine vermiculite, which is used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.



The global vermiculite mining market is expected to decline from $0.3 billion in 2019 to $0.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2021 and reach $0.4 billion in 2023.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



