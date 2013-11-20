Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) was announced concerning whether certain Vermillion officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vermillion officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct



In the Proxy Statement filed by Vermillion, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2013, the Board of Directors recommends that Vermillion's shareholders vote to approve the Company's Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Vermillion, Inc.



Vermillion, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $1.18 million in 2010 to $2.09 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $19.03 million to $7.15 million.



Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) closed on November 19, 2013, at $2.32 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Vermillion, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com