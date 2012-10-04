Vermont Barn Weddings at Riverside Farm Now Offering Bachelor Party Services

Pittsfield, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- A media representative for the extremely popular Riverside Farm, a Vermont barn weddings venue, today announced the company is now offering bachelor party services. The director of special events will personally assist the groom to plan an unforgettable evening or an inclusive weekend. Private car pick-up may also be arranged at the groom’s request.



Outdoor weddings in Vermont have always been very popular in the summer months, but they can work equally well for autumn nuptials. In climates such as New England, the fall is often a much better time of the year to host an outdoor wedding. The weather is much more agreeable which means wedding guests won’t feel uncomfortable in suits and jackets and there will be fewer bugs around.



A Vermont farm wedding can be held anytime of the year as many brave couples have tied the knot in December. The busiest time of the year however is the Fall. The specular views of the autumn leaves and the clear blue sky make for an unforgettable event that couples will remember for the rest of their lives.



“I highly recommend Riverside Farm to anyone that wants to get married in Vermont. I am a DJ and I’ve been to a lot of those farms and the best one bar-none is Riverside. Their staff is all very friendly and they try to make everyone feel comfortable. They simply provide the best hospitality that I’ve ever seen.” – Jason P.



One of the most beautiful places on earth is the New England countryside in autumn. The weather is perfect as there is very little rain and the evenings are crisp and cool. For this reason, couples are encouraged to plan their wedding a year in advance to ensure there will be space available on their chosen day.



About Riverside Farm

Riverside Farm is a private residence that is available to rent for private events and weddings. It was purchased in early 2000 and has been fully renovated with the goal of preserving its original structures – The Red Barn and the Stonewell Barn. The new owners of Riverside Farm, a recently married couple from Manhattan, were determined to find a country home in the mountains. The hectic pace of the city and their love of fresh air and adventure led them to Vermont and good fortune brought them to Riverside Farm