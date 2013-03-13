Vermont Ski Dorm Offers Best Skiing in Vermont for Groups

Stowe, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The Round Hearth at Stowe has been well known as the best location for skiing in vermont for over 30 years. If you are looking for a fun and safe location, Round Hearth at Stowe is for you, your youth group and group!



This ski dorm resort offers not just fun, but peace and security. Gather around the large fireplace hearth and enjoy your trip. All trips are customized to meet the needs of any individual group. For youth groups, there are separate female and male dorms. The Round Hearth staff also provides around the clock support and security.



Even for the skiing beginner, the Round Hearth at Stowe is an excellent choice for skiing in Vermont. There are many skiing workshops, lessons and ski rentals available. There is also an on site dining hall that will easily accommodate a large group. Tired of the cold? Relax in the hot tub or take part in a DJ Dance Party.



About the Round Hearth at Stowe

Hands down the Round Hearth at Stowe has the best skiing in the area. With visitors from all parts of the United States and parts of Canada, the Round Hearth at Stowe has redefined the standards for a ski dorm. Visit them at http://www.roundhearth.com



