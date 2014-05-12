Vernon Hot Tubs Opens New Store in Vernon, British Columbia

Vernon, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Vernon Hot Tubs of Vernon, British Columbia, local distributor of hot tubs, swimming pools and patio furniture, is proud to announce the opening of its new hot tub and hydrotherapy spa store in Vernon, BC, where a knowledgeable and friendly staff is waiting to answer consumer questions and to demonstrate some of the top hot tub brands in the industry.



For centuries, people have enjoyed the many therapeutic benefits that derive from soaking in hot water. Before there were hot tubs, people often traveled hundreds of miles to soak away their aches and pains in naturally occurring hot springs. Now electric hot tubs exist where a person can sit in temperature controlled and heated water that is aereated by a pump that churns the water, thereby increasing its beneficial effects.



According to Vernon Hot Tub spokesman, Tim Kocyk, Hot Tubs Vernon sales staff are some of the most proficient and well informed in the industry, and are committed to providing exceptional service. "Nobody enjoys going into a showroom to learn about a product only to encounter salespeople who are no more knowledgeable than they are," he explained recently. "That is the most frustrating experience in the world. Vernon Hot Tubs offers only the top makes and models of tubs and our staff is well educated as to the particulars of each tub we sell. If you have a question, they know the answer to it. We are pleased to be able to serve the Vernon BC and surrounding area with our outstanding array of hot tubs and swimming pools, and to be one of the most well informed hot tub dealers Vernon in all of British Columbia."



Hot tub hydro therapy is often prescribed by doctors for stress relief, and for relief from the temporary pain that is associated with strenuous exercise, and also for all manner of arthritis sufferers. The warmth causes the blood vessels to expand, thereby augmenting circulation and easing tight muscles. The water's buoyancy lessens the body weight, alleviating the strain on over taxed muscles and joints.



Studies have shown that the massaging action of the water jets minimizes muscle tension and decreases the number of inflammation causing cytokines produced by the body. The increased flow of blood hastens the process of cellular repair. Flexibility is also enhanced which in turn lowers the incidence of further injury.



About Vernon Hot Tubs

Vernon Hot Tubs sells a large selection of top of the line hot tubs and swimming pools, as well as accessories to Vernon, BC area residents.