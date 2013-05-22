Vero Beach's Great Gatsby-Inspired Mansion Listed by William Pierce

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- William Pierce, a South Florida real estate specialist, has listed the Palazzo Di Mare (Palace of the Sea) -- also known as "The Great Gatsby of Vero Beach" -- for $19,900,000. The property is among the largest and most expensive in the area.



Built in 2001, the estate encompasses a total of 28,780 square feet, with the living area comprising 21,075 square feet (which includes the main house, underground garage, guest home, and pool house). It includes 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and 2 half-bathrooms. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby, the property displays custom features crafted by professional artisans from around the world, as reflected in its world-class construction materials, furnishings, and finishes.



The range of notable amenities – many of which are distinct even among luxury real estate – includes 32-foot ceilings, a polished limestone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a soundproof movie theatre, a wood-beamed library, a game room, a wine vault, a solarium, and much more. Its back lot includes a Venetian-style pool with 14 karat-gold inlays and an adjacent cabana. These characteristics subsequently explain the home’s acclaim as one of the most opulent in the already-affluent Vero Beach community.



This prestigious listing has occurred only one month after William Pierce closed on a property purchase that totaled $34 million, making it the largest for a condo property in Florida history. Mr. Pierce represented the buyer of two triplex penthouses located in the Residences at the Miami Beach Edition, an exclusive new preconstruction complex scheduled for completion in 2014.



Subsequently, several media outlets reported on the deal, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Real Deal Miami, South Florida Business Journal, and the Miami Herald. William Pierce was also recently awarded the prestigious International Presidents Club Premier by NRT, the largest residential real estate brokerage firm in North America. The listing of the Palazzo Di Mare is likely a reflection of Mr. Pierce’s rising profile as a luxury realtor.



About William Pierce

William Pierce has received several awards in recognition of his performance as realtor. NRT Inc has ranked him among its top sales associates several times, while Coldwell Bankers has more than once awarded him the prestigious International President’s Circle. His website, PerfectPropertyPurchases.com, is one of South Florida's most trafficked real estate websites