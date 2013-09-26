Vero Cosmetics Merge the Day Spa with Surgery to Combine Wellness, Health and Aesthetics

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- There is now a blurred line between procedures for health and well-being and cosmetic procedures to rejuvenate beauty and youthfulness. The gap between the facial and the face lift is becoming increasingly narrow. As surgical procedures have become safer and more advanced, more people feel comfortable undergoing them, though many do so unprepared for the healing time required for the surgeries to be fully effective. Vero Cosmetic Surgery and MediSpa operate a combined health spa and cosmetic surgery that offers cosmetic procedures supplemented by non-invasive, non-surgical procedures for the health, vitality and healing of the entire body, under the supervision of resident expert Dr. William H. Frazier.



The day spa portion of the practice specializes in facials and massages, including Deep Tissue Massage, Swedish Massage, Hot Stone Massage, Pregnancy Massage, Reflexology, as well as physiotherapy massage for athletes, rehabilitative massage for injuries, massage for pain and stress relief and general relaxation. Their facials include European Facial, Deep Cleansing Facial, Microdermabrasion, Permanent Laser Hair Removal, Permanent Make-up, Mineral Make-up and more.



All these treatments perfectly complement the spa’s Vero Cosmetic Surgery portion of the practice, run by expert surgeon William H. Frazier. The cosmetic surgery is fully accredited and offers a wide variety of rejuvenating procedures, from facelifts and nose jobs to cheekbone implants and the epidermal surgeries. Dr. Frazier trained at Yale and has over 25 years of experience in the field.



A spokesperson for Vero Cosmetics explained, “Dr. Frazier combined his cosmetic surgery practice with the day spa experience because the staff can help to promote the body’s incredible ability to heal and as a result, they have unparalleled patient care from beginning to end, whether users are coming in for a chemical peel, liposuction or reconstructive cosmetic surgery. The truth is that well being makes everyone more beautiful, and guarantees the very best results from such an experienced surgeon’s work.”



About Vero Cosmetics

Dr William H. Frazier, FACS is Yale trained, experienced and trusted for over 25 years experience in Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast in plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery of the face, body and hands. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) and numerous other professional societies. For more information, please visit: http://www.verocosmetic.com