Verona Pharma Plc-Product Pipeline Review-2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Verona Pharma Plc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Verona Pharma Plc’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from databases, Verona Pharma Plc’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Verona Pharma Plc and industry-specific third party sources.



Scope



- Verona Pharma Plc - Brief Verona Pharma Plc overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Verona Pharma Plc human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Verona Pharma Plc with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Verona Pharma Plc’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Verona Pharma Plc’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Verona Pharma Plc in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Verona Pharma Plc’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Verona Pharma Plc.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Verona Pharma Plc and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92912/verona-pharma-plc-product-pipeline-review-2012.html