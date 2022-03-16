Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Verra Mobility Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) concerning whether a series of statements by Verra Mobility Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Mesa, AZ based Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe.



On or around February 28, 2021, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded by generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of the fiscal year 2021.



Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) declined from $18.13 per share on February 16, 2022, to as low as $15.30 per share on March 8, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



