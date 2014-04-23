Versadial Solutions Releases Adutante 1.5.4 and VSlogger/VSmonitor 4.5.4 with Enhanced VoIP Recording Support and Features

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Versadial Solutions, a Call Recording Company, released a new version of their Adutante Recording Software, version 1.5.4 and VSLogger/VSmonitor 4.5.4.



The enhanced VoIP support will allow Versadial’s call recording solution to take advantage of H.323, MGCP, UNIStim 9 Nortel and UAUDP (Alcatel) signaling protocols. “VoIP usage continues to grow in the small to medium business sector, this is a voice technology that continues to improve and at the same time decrease in cost to implement” mentioned Steve Nguyen, Sales Manager at Versadial Solutions. “As this technology continues to be developed and becomes more prevalent, we want to ensure our end-users will be able to take full advantage of their VoIP system and our recording solution.”



With support for these VoIP signaling protocols, Versadial continues to expand its library of supported telecom environments. Ensuring end-users can change their current telecom infrastructure without loss of recording functionality is a key focus for Versadial Solutions. “We want our current and potential customers to know that our system can be adapted and configured to record in a variety of environments. So if there are any changes made to their telecom infrastructure, our solution does not become obsolete.” added Gene Shennikov, CEO of Versadial Solutions.



Other VoIP enhancements allow the recorder to see an active call without actually recording. With the new release of Adutante and VSLogger, managers can monitor an active call and manually start recording at any moment. Alternatively, agents on the active call can also trigger the recording of the call via DTMF or through the PC user interface.



Versadial has also enabled the ability for remote users to access their recordings with VSmonitor. As companies continue to explore telecommuting and the “always connected” workforce expands, the need for remote access to recordings and day to day activities of the business has become a necessity. Managers and owners can access recordings from home or on a trip as long as there is an internet connection. Agents can be monitored and supervised even when making it to the office is impossible. This allows companies to have little training and monitoring down-time and to stay competitive in their particular industry and sector.



About Versadial Solutions

Established in 1994, Versadial has been offering call recording solutions for over 20 years. Our call recording software is affordable, reliable, easy and intuitive. Our goal and passion is to create, design and develop a call recording system that fits the needs of our customers.



Corey Tolmasoff

Versadial Solutions

949-450-0650

pr@versadial.com