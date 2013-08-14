Versadial Solutions to Show NG911 Logger at APCO 2013

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Versadial Solutions, a Call Recording Company, will be attending the 79th annual APCO conference in Anaheim CA. The conference will be held August 18th through the 23rd and is geared toward public safety and security industries.



New technologies and businesses that tailor their offerings to public safety will be in attendance in the exhibitor hall. The ways we currently handle our public safety and emergency call centers will be a major topic of discussion.



The long awaited and expected NG911 standards will be the buzz and plans for implementation across the country should come to fruition over the next year.



Versadial is redesigning NG911 logging capabilities from the ground up. “We are taking our years of recording knowledge and applying it to the current NG911 specifications to ensure we meet all NG911 logging standards.” stated Gene Shennikov, Versadial’s CEO. Versadial will be providing a glimpse into their Logger NG911’s user interface in booth 217 at APCO.



Logger NG911 by Versadial will allow compatibility between third party vendors, thus providing a stable logger system that can be accessed by a PSAP’s preferred vendor’s user interface. Versadial will also be supporting and designing their own user interface to allow access to the recordings. “We are designing our Logger NG911 module to be highly targeted for PSAP tasks and call management. Listen to live calls, and re-create 9-1-1 events for review or evaluation. Our built in quality control module and training package allows for improved management and coaching of call takers in this highly stressed position.” mentioned Corey Tolmasoff, Marketing Director at Versadial.



The NG911 standards are still being discussed and will be further addressed in the upcoming ICE 8 conference this November. Versadial’s participation in the event will ensure Logger NG911 meets every NG911 standard established by the committee.



The stable and user friendly Adutante call recording software will also be showcased at the exhibitor hall. Adutante is designed for call centers and businesses not needing direct NG911 requirements. The Adutante platform is ideal for small to large enterprise applications and provides a robust set of business tools.



About Versadial Solutions

Established in 1994, Versadial has been offering call recording solutions for over 15 years. Our call recording software is affordable, reliable, easy and intuitive. Our goal and passion is to create, design and develop a call recording system that fits the needs of our customers.



Corey Tolmasoff

Versadial Solutions

949-450-0650

pr@versadial.com