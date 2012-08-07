Vertebral Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Vertebral Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Vertebral Technologies, Inc. (VTI) is a medical equipment manufacturing company, based in the US. The company has developed implantable spinal devices based on a proprietary intra-operative assembly technology. It operates through product segments such as InterFuse S device and InterCushion Disc Nucleus Replacement System. InterFuse S device was designed to enable spine surgeons to achieve an ALIF-sized interbody footprint* while utilizing a familiar, less invasive posterior implant approach. InterCushion device is implanted through a familiar, less invasive posterior approach. Its proprietary intra-operative assembly technology was designed to enable spine surgeons to achieve a large, customized and anatomical implant while utilizing a familiar, less-invasive posterior implant approach. VTI is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Vertebral Technologies, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
