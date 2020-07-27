Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2030 : Globus Medical, Medtronics, Merit Medical Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are the modern techniques for treating vertebral compression fractures. Among these, vertebroplasty injects bone cement in cancellous bone of the vertebral body with the aim of reducing pain and avoiding further loss of the height of vertebral body. On the other hand, kyphoplasty uses inflated balloon to produce opening for the cement including additional possible aim of restoring the height and decreasing kyphosis. In short, kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are the effective treatments available today and ideal options for reducing pain related to vertebral compression fractures. Studies from biomechanical domain present that kyphoplasty is primarily efficient for increasing vertebral height, while reducing kyphosis, but these achievements are lost with repetitive weight.



Top PLayers are:



Some prominent players in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market include Globus Medical, Medtronics, Merit Medical Systems, Stryker, Joline GmbH & Co. KG, Alphatec Spine, Inc., IZI Medical Products, SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), and Zavation among others.



Growth Factor:



The growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market can be attributed to several factors that have led to the acceptance and use of this treatment for improvising the condition of patients by helping them to regain functional abilities. Moreover, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, complications and susceptibility to infections post-surgery, are factors hindering the growth of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market to a certain extent.



Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from osteoporosis is one of the major factors contributing to market growth. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are surgical processes which offer speedy recovery, patients don't have to stay admitted into hospitals after the surgery for a long time and it is less painful, thus offering an advantage over traditional procedures. Vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty surgeries help patients to regain functional abilities and avoid vertebral collapse in the future. Moreover, the demand nowadays for minimally invasive therapies is increasing, thus boosting the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.



Market Breakdown Data by Types:

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplast



Increasing incidences of traumatic accidents and a rise in the number of injuries related to adventure and sports leading to bone fractures is also responsible for fueling the growth of this market. Vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty surgeries can be used to treat fractures with lesser pain and fewer complications in the surgery. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the growth of the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market.



There are chances of bleeding and infection post-surgery after these surgical procedures, which are factors hindering market growth. Moreover, the cost for treating infections caused post-surgery will further restrain market growth. Owing to this, patients may have to remain admitted in hospitals for longer duration even though the initial recovery time post-surgery is less. Similarly, alternative treatment techniques may also hinder growth of the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market.



North America holds the largest market share and is dominating the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in this region can be attributed to an increase in the number of patients suffering from osteoporosis, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, good reimbursement policies, and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of patients suffering from osteoporosis and rapidly developing medical infrastructure.



