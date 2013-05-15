Vertex Mechanical Makes Requesting Service Much Easier

Stevens, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Requesting service from a heating contractor can be a difficult process. The customer has to call in the request, and often spends up to half an hour waiting on hold for their call to be answered. Customers might be able to email a service request, but these requests can get lost and the request will never go through. Vertex Mechanical offers a solution to this problem by allowing customers to file an online service request.



As a leader in heating in Lititz PA based Vertex Mechanical has decades of total experience with heating and air conditioning systems. The heating contractor Reading PA residents trust, Vertex Mechanical, provides a full range of services for the home. They install heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems that increase the energy efficiency of the home and reduce utility costs. When it comes to heating Lititz PA homeowners should know that Vertex Mechanical has the widest range of heating solutions available and they promise to complete the work quickly, with the utmost in professionalism.



For service on units that provide heating Lititz PA residents can now use the online service request form at Vertex Mechanical’s website. The request form allows the user to choose the best day and time for the service and gives Vertex Mechanical all of the contact information that they need. The request will be answered promptly and Vertex will work to accommodate the needs of customer. This service should be used primarily for non-emergency situations; in case of emergency, Vertex provides customers with a service hotline that can speed up the process of getting a service call.



As a leading heating contractor in Reading PA area residents count on, Vertex Mechanical is a great choice for the installation of air conditioning or heating Lititz PA homeowners need. Vertex Mechanical does not just sell their products and walk away, they want to provide customers with a life-long relationship for all of their heating or air conditioning needs.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.vertex-mechanical.com or call (717) 335-2633 or (610) 933-3430.