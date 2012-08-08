Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws in connection with certain statements about Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ business, its prospects and its operations.



On May 7, 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that the Interim Data from the Phase 2 Combination Study of its VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) showed significant improvements in Lung Function (FEV1) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



Then on May 29, 2012, before the market opened, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that it corrected and provided additional data from the recent interim analysis of Phase 2 Combination Study of VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



On June 28, 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced final data from a Phase 2 study of VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor).



Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) jumped from $37.41 per share on May 4, 2012 to $64.16 per share on May 8, 2012, but since then fell to $48.37 per share on July 24, 2012.



