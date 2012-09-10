Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Investor Lawsuit Alleges Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- An investor in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts over alleged securities laws violations by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in connection with certain statements concerning its products VX-809 and Kalydeco.



Investors who shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) between May 7, 2012 and June 27, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 5, 2012. NASDAQ:VRTX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all purchasers of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) common stock between May 7, 2012 and June 28, 2012, that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between May 7, 2012 and June 27, 2012 allegedly false and misleading public statements concerning a pharmaceutical study of its products VX-809 and Kalydeco.



On May 7, 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that the Interim Data from the Phase 2 Combination Study of its VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) showed significant improvements in Lung Function (FEV1) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) jumped from $37.41 per share on May 4, 2012 to $64.16 per share on May 8, 2012.



However, then on May 29, 2012, before the market opened, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that it corrected and provided additional data from the recent interim analysis of Phase 2 Combination Study of VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



NASDAQ:VRTX shares fell from $64.85 per share on May 25, 2012 to $57.80 per share on May 29, 2012.



Then on June 28, 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced final data from a Phase 2 study of VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor).



NASDAQ:VRTX shares fell from $61.11 per share on June 27, 2012 to $51.18 per share on June 28, 2012 and declined to as low as $48.365 per share on July 24, 2012.



On September 7, 2012, NASDAQ:VRTX shares closed at $57.10 per share.



