Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Long Term Stockholder Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements concerning the products VX-809 and Kalydeco.



On May 7, 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that the Interim Data from the Phase 2 Combination Study of its VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) showed significant improvements in Lung Function (FEV1) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



However, then on May 29, 2012, before the market opened, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced that it corrected and provided additional data from the recent interim analysis of Phase 2 Combination Study of VX-809 and KALYDECO™ (ivacaftor) in people with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



Shortly after the May announcement an investor filed a lawsuit against Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased their NASDAQ:VRTX common stock between May 7, 2012 and June 28, 2012.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) concerns whether certain Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



NASDAQ:VRTX shares fell from $64.85 per share on May 25, 2012 to as low as $48.365 per share on July 24, 2012.



On September 25, 2012, NASDAQ:VRTX shares closed at $56.26 per share.



