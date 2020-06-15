Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Global vertical farming market outlook is driven by a variety of factors including, growing food consumption, global population explosion, and rising concerns pertaining to environment and climate change. Increasing food demands of the growing population base along with ever decreasing arable lands is one the greatest challenges for mankind. However, vertical farming can be a solution to the problem.



Vertical farming is a form of stacked farming that utilizes Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology and indoor farming techniques to produce food and medicines. It makes use of unused vertical spaces, which mostly includes shipping containers, skyscrapers, and warehouses.



This technique not only makes good use of abandoned property, but also decreases fossil fuel consumption (involved in traditional farm machines and for transporting crops) and also provides the possibility of sustainability in urban areas. Stable energy utilization and ideal use of unused vertical space with the technique is likely to boost vertical farming industry growth.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows: AeroFarms, Urban Crop Solutions, Indoor Harvest Corporation, Green Sense Farms, Sky Greens, American Hydroponics, Illumitex, Agrilution GmbH, Everlight Electronics Co.,Koninklijke Philips N.V. Ltd, MOFLO Aeroponics, SPREAD Co., Ltd, Mirai Co., Ltd, Freight Farms, BrightFarms Inc, Plantagon International AB, Gills N Claws Pte. Ltd, Alesca Life Technologies, General Hydroponics, Inc, Heliospectra AB, GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd., Ecobain Gardens, Inc.



Technologies that vertical farming often utilize—aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics— have optimized growth potential of crops. Aeroponics, for instance, provides right amount of water and nutrients, with humidity and temperature fine-tuned. Apparently, aeroponics technology recycles water and nutrients with 0 or minimal waste. As such, aeroponics is anticipated to account for substantial share in vertical farming market.



Amid robust prevalence of indoor farming, outdoor farming demand is also projected to surge for it notably uses hydroponics technique. The modern technology helps plant grow without soil and uses subtle 10% of the water for growing plants. When it comes to indoor farming, innocuous innovation like LED bulbs have helped make indoor farms economically viable by dramatically reducing heat waste and propelling energy efficiency. Moreover, artificially created temperatures and light have allowed crops to grow year-round. The breakthrough of indoor and outdoor farming is slated to fuel vertical farming market revenue.



Besides, vertical farming has helped farmers minimize their geographic footprint to produce more on less land. The shortened supply chain has reduced dependence on fossil fuels to transport produce, thereby fueling vertical farming trends. Shifting production from ground to the air has helped save space and asserted the concept of reliable harvest where there are no seasonal crops and no crop losses. Stakeholders are eager to invest in these advanced and space-saving systems.



The advent of agriculture has brought about expansion of Europe vertical farming market. The governments perceive vertical farming to blur lines between agriculture and technology. Governments are exhorting private entities to enthuse investments in the landscape, thereby fueling vertical farming market forecast. Governments and private entities are minimizing the threshold to make an overarching impact throughout Europe—and across the globe. For instance, a UK-based e-grocer Ocado has poured in over US$ 20 mn in indoor vertical farming. The investment is expected to help Europe meet the ever-increasing food demand and help curb climate change.



Profound interest in vertical farming and proliferation in investment has instilled confidence among stakeholders as they anticipate vertical farming to help agriculture achieve sustainability in the environmental, economic and societal landscapes. In pursuit of sustainability, leading companies such as Aero Farms, Plantagon International and America Hydroponics are gearing to bolster vertical farming market.



