Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Global vertical farming market outlook is driven by a variety of factors including, growing food consumption, global population explosion, and rising concerns pertaining to environment and climate change. Increasing food demands of the growing population base along with ever decreasing arable lands is one the greatest challenges for mankind. However, vertical farming can be a solution to the problem.



Vertical farming is a form of stacked farming that utilizes Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology and indoor farming techniques to produce food and medicines. It makes use of unused vertical spaces, which mostly includes shipping containers, skyscrapers, and warehouses.



This technique not only makes good use of abandoned property, but also decreases fossil fuel consumption (involved in traditional farm machines and for transporting crops) and also provides the possibility of sustainability in urban areas. Stable energy utilization and ideal use of unused vertical space with the technique is likely to boost vertical farming market growth.



Burgeoning population and their rising food demand has given way to sustainable farming techniques which will drastically increase use of stacked farming in the coming years. Many private and government associations are now focusing on vertical farming techniques to cater to the need of the exploding population. For instance, in 2018, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) along with Department of Energy had organized a stakeholder workshop encouraging farmers to cultivate fresh crops through vertical farming and through other sustainable ecosystems, which aids in meeting global food scarcity.



Vertical farming is majorly utilized for the breeding of aquatic species. Aquatic species vertical farming market is likely to record a CAGR of 24% over 2019-2026.



These species are majorly bred through aquaponics technique. The most common aquatic species that is widely bred in vertical farms is Tilapia. Other commonly cultivated species include prawns, brass, and trout.



Europe has surfaced as the largest vertical farming market for stacked farming owing to rise in sustainable agricultural practices across the region. Several government organizations in the region are conducting summit and workshops to create awareness on vertical farming, which has encouraged many private entities to invest in the industry. For instance, a UK based e-grocer, Ocado has invested more than USD 20 million in indoor vertical farming. Switching to vertical farming will not only aid the region in meeting its increasing food demand but will also help in fighting climate change in the long term.



