With the technological advancement, growing demand for food security owing to a reduction in arable land worldwide is driving the Global Vertical Farming market. The practice of cultivating food and medicinal plants which are stacked vertically or inclined vertically integrated into to structures such as a skyscraper, used warehouse or shipping container is defined as vertical farming. This type of farming provides high-quality nutritious food without depending on high soil fertility, skilled labor, and high water usage. Vertical Farming is equipped with modern technologies coupled with controlled-environment factors. Around 90% of crop production is anticipated to come from higher yields and the rest of the share is expected to come from farmland expansion.



Market Drivers

- Growing Adoption of Organic foods by Consumers

- Rising Disposable Income and Urban population

- Increasing Awareness among Consumers for Organic Food Adoption



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for high-quality and Organic food and its Popularity

- Growing Production of Biopharmaceutical companies to produce a variety of Medicinal Plants

- Practice of Vertical farming in Retail Centers Reducing Transport Cost and Time



Restraints

- High price of Farmscraper cost of Organic Pesticides and Hardware cost

- Increasing cost for Initial investment



Opportunities

- Highly Consolidated Market

- Significant Acceptance of Nanotechnology and Robotics



Challenges

- Production of Vertical farming on large scale production is posing a challenge for the market



The Global Vertical Farming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Outdoor, Indoor), Application (Research Organizations, Commercial Greenhouses, Indoor grown facilities)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vertical Farming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vertical Farming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vertical Farming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Vertical Farming

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vertical Farming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vertical Farming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Vertical Farming Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vertical Farming Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



