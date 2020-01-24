Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market Forecast to 2024: How It Is Going to Impact on Agriculture Industry to Grow in Future

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Vertical farming is the farming of plants on inclined surfaces. This type of farming is the result of growing industrialization and development activities, worldwide, due to which is destroying arable land on a daily basis. Not only plants, producers can also vegetables, foods, and fruits on vertical farming. Moreover, rising demand for food is resulting in the use of vertical farming significantly. Vertical farming uses indoor farming techniques, which includes artificial control of light, humidity, temperature, and various essential gases.



The Top key vendors in Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market include are AeroFarms,Gotham Greens,Lufa Farms,Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture,Green Sense Farms,Garden Fresh Farms,Mirai,Sky Vegetables,TruLeaf,Plenty (Bright Farms),Urban Crops,Sky Greens,GreenLand,Scatil,Jingpeng,Metropolis Farms,Plantagon,Spread,Sanan Sino Science,Nongzhong Wulian



Scope of the Report:

The study also allows the industry players to plan various growth strategies for gaining benefits in future. Collaboration, joint venture, merger and acquisition, new product development, innovations, and product awareness are few commonly adopted strategies in the industry. Also, the report comprises of strengths and weaknesses for guiding the players to choose and decide the right policies for their business growth. Few other factors in the report, beneficial to industry players include manufacturing capability, investment feasibility, distribution channels, profit, gross margin, and key success factors.



Global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market: Product Segment Analysis

Aeroponics

Hydroponics



Global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market: Application Segment Analysis

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting



Vertical farming is similar to greenhouse only with the difference that vertical does it vertically, and greenhouse does it horizontally. Another major difference between both is that greenhouses depend on sunlight and vertical farming depends on artificial farming. With the help of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), this type of farming utilizes indoor farming methods. To understand vertical farming more deeply, it comprises physical layout, lighting, growing medium, and sustainability features. Some of the major advantages of vertical farming are:

a) It considerably uses less water

b) Climate change does not affect the production

c) It offers the plan to manage future food demands

d) Helps to grow more and more organic crops

e) Continuity of production throughout the year

f) Less exposure to diseases and chemicals



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What will be the size and the growth rate of the Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market for the forecast period 2013 - 2024?

- What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

- What are the prominent industry players dominating the Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market during the forecast period?

- What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

- What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

- What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?



Table of Contents:



Chapter 3 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024



Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis



Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

6.1 Business Locations

6.2 Supply channels

6.3 Marketing strategy

6.4 Barriers to Entry



Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

7.1 Major Distributors and contact information by Regions

7.2 Major Customers and contact information by Regions



Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 China

8.4 Japan

8.5 India



This type of farming is hence, proved beneficial for future needs. There are more development activities in the domain in order to make this technique more effective and useful from all aspects. In addition, vertical farming substantially reduces occupational risks concerned with conventional farming techniques. Farmers can hence, reduce the risk of poisonous chemicals and various possible diseases like malaria. It also contributes significantly to the biodiversity.



