Vertical Leap - Exciting Launch in the Heart of London's Vibrant Soho

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Vertical Leap opened a new office in London’s capital of creative, Soho, on June 1st 2013. The new central London office enables Vertical Leap to support its city-based clients and expand into new markets.



The digital marketing agency’s head office will remain in the beautifully converted Boathouse Six in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard. The London team will work closely with those based in Portsmouth; ensuring complete business continuity for all clients.



Announcing the opening of the new office, Matt Hopkins, managing director of VL Digital (which is the parent company to brands Vertical Leap, Red Rocket Media - a content and social media agency and Brightpath Digital - a strategic marketing agency), said: “We have been working in and out of London for some time and it’s a natural stepping stone for us as a business. It shows our continued support and commitment to our London-based clients and beyond.



“We have an existing team moving to London with account director Bill Greer and a full business development team ready to hit the ground running. We can’t wait to get settled in and really take London by storm.”



Vertical Leap, a Deloitte UK Fast 50 technology company, is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the South. It has aggressive growth plans and a 98% customer retention rate. With clients such as easycar and Lloyds TSB Commercial, it is certainly one to watch.



Its new approach to SEO and the innovative technologies it has developed nurtures a culture of trust and transparency for all clients. In an industry that is complicated, confusing and full of cowboy agencies, making sure the client has confidence in all that it does sits at the very core of Vertical Leap’s values.



Account director Bill Greer explains this further: “We come across companies all the time that spend lots of money on hope. They are baffled by numbers and promises of rankings. They’re sold cheap packages, only to find six months down the line rankings have dropped or been hit by Google penalty. Often these companies end up in a worse position than when they started, only to be told to spend more money.



“It’s just not fair - we offer a fully-managed, fixed-fee service. We have constant communication with the client and we focus on revenue, not rankings!”



For all press enquiries please contact Andrea Wilcox, marketing manager at Vertical Leap on

t: 023 9286 3927, awilcox@vldigital.co.uk

www.verticalleap.co.uk

Vertical Leap

Boathouse 6, 19 College Road

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth

Hampshire

PO1 3LJ