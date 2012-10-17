Vertical Leap Included in Deloitte's UK Technology Fast 50

Hampshire, South East England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Vertical Leap, one of the UK’s leading search marketing companies, is delighted to announce it has been included in Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50. The company’s specific ranking within the top 50 will be revealed at an awards ceremony on November 8th.



Now in its 15th year, the UK Fast 50 highlights the most successful firms operating within Britain’s technology industry - with rankings based on percentage revenue growth from the last five years. It demonstrates that despite the UK’s ongoing economic instability, Vertical Leap is one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies.



As well as being ranked within the top 50, Vertical Leap received automatic entry into Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 EMEA. This recognises the foremost technology companies that Europe, the Middle East and Africa have to offer; making it a significant accolade.



Sponsored by Fidelity Growth Partners Europe and Taylor Wessing, the prestigious UK Fast 50 allows the UK’s foremost technology companies to support each other through education and discussion on technology’s hottest topics.



Vertical Leap prides itself on keeping ahead of the game when it comes to the technology and digital marketing industries, evidenced in its content-driven approach to search marketing. The company uses a combination of SEO, PPC, content and social media marketing to meet its clients’ goals; ensuring total transparency throughout the process via its proprietary technology, Apollo.



What’s more, Vertical Leap’s in-house teams comprise specialists in each area; trained individuals that work together to ensure a consistent service that achieves long-term results.



Matthew Hopkins, Vertical Leap’s managing director and owner, commented: “We’re so proud we’ve been included in the UK Tech Fast 50. The accolade builds on our ongoing success, having recently been awarded 7th place in the Wirehive 100 Digital Agency League Table.



“Both are testament to the hard work our teams put in every day; helping clients build successful, enduring search marketing campaigns,” he added.



“We’re grateful not only to be ranked, but to appear alongside those leading the way in the technology industry. We’re also looking forward to meeting the other companies included in the UK Fast 50 at next month’s awards.”For more details please visit our website http://www.vertical-leap.co.uk/