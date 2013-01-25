Vertical Machining Centers Are Command Technology's Latest Investment

Curtis Bay, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Two new Makino PS95 vertical machining centers have been installed at Command Technology, Inc. The PS95 machines combine power, speed, precision, efficiency, flexibility and productivity. With their heavy cast iron construction they provide stiffness and rigidity needed to produce precision machined parts.



Makino says “the PS-Series machines will change the standard for vertical machining centers in the production machining arena.” These vertical machining centers will provide the speed and power required to dominate a wide variety of applications. Command Tech machines parts for the aviation, aerospace, defense, telecommunications and medical industries.



The equipment is operator-friendly, easy-to-use and has outstanding load/unload ergonomics to minimize operator fatigue. These are also important factors in achieving a shop that has high productivity.



George Braswell , President of Command Technology, says “It is great to take advantage of the latest tooling technology by purchasing and using the Makino PS95 machining centers”.



In order to remain a competitive production part manufacturing shop investment in new equipment is needed. Customers require more and more precision in their machined parts and they also require an increasing turn around time from order to delivery. Command Technology’s continued investment in new machining centers will help ensure they remain not only competitive as a machine shop but a leader in machining parts.



“Command Technology has a 25 year history of providing quality machined parts to our customers. The new equipment will allow us to continue to provide our customers the level of precision they have come to expect from Command,” says Braswell.



Even though Command purchased two Makino PS95 machines they still only represent part of their recent capital investment in new equipment.



