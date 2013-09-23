Vertical Media Solutions Introduces Website Content Writing Services

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- From startups to big corporations, new ventures are taking the Greater Grand Rapids area by storm. In order to be recognized as a top-contender in West Michigan, well-written and optimized website content is key. Recent studies have found that the majority of consumers are getting information about local businesses via the internet (Pew Internet & American Project Life, 2012). And that number is rapidly increasing.



Vertical Media Solutions has formatted their professional writing services to meet unique goals presented by vendors in the community. With efforts to vitalize and maintain a strong online presence for clients, Vertical Media Solutions gears attention toward local market trends.



With useful, informative blog articles as a cornerstone for online marketing success, comes an opportunity to use keyword-rich, industry specific content that consumers gravitate toward. According to the Senior Managing Partner of Vertical Media Solutions, Joel Marotti, “Web content is a direct representation of your professionalism and credibility in the online marketplace. Customers are drawn in by engaging, informative content that helps them understand the value of your product or service. Unfortunately, poorly written and irrelevant web copy drives potential customers away”.



Nicole Hollebrands, a Creative Content Developer at Vertical Media Solutions, has observed a trend amongst organizations who reach out for assistance. “We write for businesses across West Michigan who’ve tried to develop and maintain their own web content. However, they quickly discover that planning and writing engaging material requires extra time that they just don’t have to spare”, says Hollebrands.



For additional information about Vertical Media Solutions, or if you have questions, contact: 616-631-4300 ext 4.