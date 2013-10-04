Vertical Media Solutions Opens New Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The southeast side of Michigan was the logical step in this incremental expansion. "With the Michigan job market becoming increasingly stable, employers seek candidates who present their qualifications in the most professional manner possible," said Pierre Roustan, Senior Resume Writer with Vertical Media Solutions. "I am extremely pleased with this latest development. Ann Arbor is only the second step in the planned expansion,” Roustan added.



The new office is located in the South State Commons building, in the southern corridor of the city. Vertical Media Solutions has been in business since 2007, serving the national market with certified professional resume writing, cover letters, LinkedIn profile development and more.



What sets Vertical Media Solutions apart from the rest is their determination to deliver the very best product to their customers. Employment documents go through a rigorous editing process, which includes market research to ensure the cover letter, resume, or CV matches perfectly with the clients’ needs. Vertical Media Solutions emphasizes quality over quantity and their reputation in the marketplace reflects this.



About Vertical Media Solutions

Vertical Media Solutions has offices located in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Ann arbor, Michigan - serving the north American market. To learn more about the capabilities of this organization visit www.vmsolu.com/services