Verticomm offers industry's leading cloud service technologies thoroughly customized according to client's unique needs. Verticomm uses their unique technology management platform and take accountability for their entire client's IT and phone needs. Also, when it comes to investing in technology, as a cloud storage provider they have a long and proven record of lowering costs and providing better outcomes.



Verticomm offers public and private cloud computing solutions. A public cloud sells services to anyone on the Internet. A private cloud computing consists of proprietary equipment that supplies services to a limited number of people. Private or public, the goal of cloud computing technology at Verticomm is to provide easy, scalable access to computing resources and IT services.



Verticomm offers cloud computing typically on the demand of the client while a buyer can have as much or as little of a service as they want at any given time. The service will be fully managed by Verticomm, the client needs nothing but a personal computer and Internet access even virtual desktop infrastructure will work.



They build private cloud computing services platform that allows them to combine industry's leading cloud services technologies with their client’s unique technical environment. For larger clients, they build a private cloud on their premise and utilize their technology management system to manage and support their environment.



For others they utilize their office everywhere to provide solution for cloud server hosting. They host their cloud storage services within a 225,000 square foot Tier 4 data center. Regardless of whether their client’s cloud is on their site or in their data center, Verticomm takes complete responsibility for their entire client’s cloud computing technology needs.



Verticomm will provide technology wisdom, tools, and services within a management platform that takes global responsibility of all of their client's technology needs. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus more time on running the business.



Verticomm’s leaders, Eric Nastri and Rich Kennedy, have over 50 years of combined experience in the IT industry. They specialize in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.verticomm.net.