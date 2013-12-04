Verticomm Technologies Discusses the Benefits of Linux Cloud Computing for Business

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Verticomm Technologies, one of the most reliable cloud computing service providers in Denver, recently discussed the positive impacts of having a Linux cloud computing for business having a larger pool of systems in the workplace.



The company endorses the latest cloud computing technology among businesses for its ability to execute trillions of computations per second by holding a large group of servers together with specialized connections, and further maximize the performance of business-related applications.



Verticomm has developed a cloud computing platform named Cloud VTI for creating a private cloud environment. “Cloud VTI,” said a spokesperson for the company, “is primarily hosted within a 225,000 square foot Tier 3 data center in Denver, Colorado – with Tier 3 being the highest commercial tier available in terms of security and reliability. Cloud VTI also has components in other world-class data centers throughout the country.”



The company’ spokesperson further made sure to address the technological complexities of clients having larger quantities of data – for which he also recommended Linux cloud computing for its scalability, reliability, operations, and other features. “Regardless of where our client's cloud is located, we take complete responsibility for the entire cloud experience. Clients can also be ensured to be provided a private and secure cloud computing platform,” he said.



Now employees can work, share data, chat with colleagues, etc. from any part of the globe. The system also offers a voice and data system sharing feature and helps companies to set up business phone systems – making Linux cloud computing the most efficient, and Verticomm one of the most reliable cloud computing vendors in Denver.



About Verticomm Technologies

Verticomm Technologies, a Denver-based company, has been providing cost-effective technology solutions and services to businesses nationwide since 1999. The company specializes in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



To know more visit: http://www.verticomm.net/Services/Cloud-VTI.php



Contact Details:

3677 S Huron St, Suite 105,

Englewood, CO 80110

Phone No.: 303.744.6585

Fax: 720.420.6521