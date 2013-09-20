Verticomm Technologies Emerges as the Most Efficient Cloud Computing Service Providers

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Verticomm Technologies, one of the leading IT companies in Denver, is known for providing the most efficient and safest cloud computing services – proving itself as one of the best cloud computing services providers. The one factor that has played a major role in bringing Verticomm Technologies to the top of its sector is its super efficient and reliable Cloud VTI platform.



The company offers three separate cloud computing services under the expertise of this platform. It also helps them to create specific private cloud environments for their individual clients. A spokesperson for Verticomm Technologies further explains, “What separates us from other cloud providers is our possibility of virtualizing ALL of our clients' applications including those line of business applications unique to their company or industry. In short, we say YES, where others say No.”



The services offered by Verticomm Technologies assist small to medium-sized organizations achieving stability and simplicity by efficiently making employees work from anywhere around the globe, using a cellular device. The service also helps the company set up business phone systems, allowing them to combine its voice and data application onto a single network – saving money by large extents.



What further proves Verticomm Technologies as the most resourceful cloud computing vendors is its controlled wireless services, which allows “the clients to not only understand how their networks are being used but also take control of their network resources” - as mentioned by their spokesperson.



The company further manages Linux cloud computing and Google cloud computing services for its clients upon their request. The only aim Verticomm Technologies seeks is to satisfy its customers at the end of the day.



About Verticomm Technologies

Verticomm Technologies, a Denver-based company, has been providing cost-effective technology solutions and services to businesses nationwide since 1999. The company specializes in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



To know more visit: http://www.verticomm.net.



3677 S Huron St, Suite 105

Englewood, CO 80110

Phone No.: 303.744.6585

Fax: 720.420.6521