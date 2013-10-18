Verticomm Technologies Inc. Now Provides Most Scalable and Secure Cloud Computing Services

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Verticomm Technologies, a prominent service provider of IT solutions, is now fortifying it’s client’s businesses by providing scalable and secure cloud computing services. The experienced IT experts at the company proficiently manage Google cloud computing services and strengthen the IT infrastructure of different companies, empowering them with a better ROI. Through their private hosting and computing services, Verticomm aims to end the conflict of entrepreneurs with IT accountability.



Verticomm developed the Cloud VTI platform by using industry leading techniques, and it is sculpted and adjusted to match the needs of the client. Using Cloud VTI the company provides private cloud hosting services resulting in more innovative virtualization and an enhanced access to high speed internet. A representative of this leading IT services provider mentioned, “Verticomm's Cloud VTI platform allows us to create a private cloud environment for each of our clients. Within Cloud VTI we deliver our Office Everywhere, Virtual Voice and Controlled Wireless services. What separates us from other cloud providers is that if possible, we virtualize ALL of our clients' applications including those line of business applications unique to their company or industry.”



Moving ahead, through its managed IT services, Verticomm delivers an unimpeachable management and support system while working on well established techniques and tools. This professional IT solutions provider skillfully takes control of voice and data infrastructure of the client’s company allowing them to devote their entire time to running their actual business. Verticomm's leaders have more than five decades of experience in the information technology sector, which they utilize to ensure rewarding IT practices for the client. Verticomm Technologies manages the technology endeavors of their clients at very low monthly rates.



About Verticomm Technologies Inc.

Verticomm Technologies Inc. a Denver-based company, has been providing cost effective technology solutions and services to businesses nationwide since 1999. The company specializes in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



To know more, please visit: http://www.verticomm.net/Services/Overview.php.