Verticomm Technologies Now Manages Google's Cloud Computing Services

Users can access all files and applications completely through the web. These files can be documents, emails, music files and collections of photos, etc. In addition to individual files, one can also access complex pieces of software over the internet through the Linux cloud computing and open source community, referred as SaaS-software as a service.



This cloud computing service provider designs their products to help client plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure and allow them to focus more upon running the business. It provides best IT solutions to the clients.



This company also provides cloud computing hosting and uses a highly advanced virtualization system which guarantees dedicated server resources for each website on the cloud. This means even smaller websites would benefit from dedicated server-like services at a very affordable price.



Cloud hosting is suitable for numerous web applications. It is most preferred for the resource-hungry applications which require a lot of CPU, Memory and / or time to run. Cloud hosting also cater middle level needs like handling an applications requiring special server configuration. Some web applications require non-standard settings for instance PHP running as Apache module here cloud server is used and configured in every way to fulfill all requirements.



Verticomm technologies take global responsibility of all of their client's technology needs and provide them with technology wisdom, services and tools in a management platform.



About Verticomm Technologies

Verticomm Technologies, a Denver-based company, has been providing cost effective technology solutions and services to businesses nationwide since 1999. The company specializes in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



