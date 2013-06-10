Verticomm Technologies Now Provides the Most Contemporary Cloud Computing and Hosting

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Verticomm Technologies, a leading Cloud Computing Service Provider and IT solution, provides complete cloud computing hosting with keeping clients requirement as paramount. They at Verticomm Technologies manage Google cloud computing services and operate the infrastructure and achieve economies of scale through multiple tenancies on their infrastructure.



One representative at Verticomm Technologies stated, “At Verticomm, we have built a private cloud services platform that allows us to combine industry leading cloud services technologies with our client’s unique legacy technical environments. For some of our larger clients, we build a private cloud on their premise and utilize our technology management system to manage and support their environment. Regardless of whether our client’s cloud is on their site or in our data center, Verticomm takes complete responsibility for our entire client’s cloud computing technology needs. ”



Verticomm Technologies stalwarts Eric Nastri and Rich Kennedy with over 50 years of experience in IT industry continuously serve the company with their insight and proactive thinking. Verticomm will provide technology wisdom, tools, and services within a management platform that takes global responsibility of all of their client's technology needs.



Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus more time on running the business. The company is at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



About Verticomm Technologies

Verticomm Technologies, a Denver-based company, has been providing cost effective technology solutions and services to businesses nationwide since 1999. The company specializes in staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best IT practices in their industries. Their products and services are designed to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their voice and data infrastructure so they can focus on running their business.



