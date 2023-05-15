Vertiport Market Trends - Global Forecast to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- As urban populations continue to grow, so do the challenges of transportation and congestion. The rise of urban air mobility (UAM) offers a promising solution, with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft offering an efficient and sustainable mode of transportation. The development of vertiports, or landing pads for VTOL aircraft, is a crucial component of this emerging trend.



Vertiports serve as a hub for UAM operations, providing a place for VTOL aircraft to land, recharge, and take off. They offer several advantages, including reduced ground traffic, decreased commute times, and improved accessibility to remote locations. Vertiports can be located in various settings, such as urban centers, airports, and business parks.



The vertiport market is segmented based on type, mode of operation, and region. Based on type, the market is further classified into ground vertiports and aerial vertiports. The ground vertiports segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, owing to the ease of construction and lower costs compared to aerial vertiports.



Based on the mode of operation, the market is further segmented into piloted and autonomous. The autonomous segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in UAM operations.



The vertiport market is also driven by the growing investments in research and development activities by industry players to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions. The market is witnessing partnerships and collaborations between stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of UAM and vertiport infrastructure.