Vertiports Market Growth Opportunities and Industry Trends 2030

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The Vertiports Market is estimated to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.7 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.1% from 2023 to 2030.



The Vertiports Industry is driven by factors such as increasing opportunities for software and data solution providers, increasing demand for AAM, and growing technological advancements in vertiports.



Based on Landscape, the urban vertiports segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.



Based on the landscape, the vertiports market has been segmented into urban vertiports and regional vertiports. Urban vertiports are being driven by the escalating congestion in urban areas. These vertiports serve as departure and arrival points for air taxis, delivery drones, and other urban air mobility vehicles. They are strategically located in urban centers or designated areas to provide convenient access to commuters and facilitate efficient transportation. Urban vertiports feature charging and maintenance facilities, passenger terminals, cargo handling areas, and airspace management systems to ensure safe and seamless operations. Thus, the increasing demand for on-demand air mobility services, including air taxis and delivery drones in urban areas, creates a lucrative market for urban vertiports.



Based on Location, the rooftop/elevated segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.



Based on Location, the vertiports market has been segmented into ground-based, rooftop/elevated, and floating. The rooftop/elevated segment is estimated to lead during the forecast period owing to their effective utilization of limited urban space, such as rooftops, by optimizing land usage in densely populated areas. The increasing demand for advanced air mobility and the potential integration of autonomous vehicles further bolster the outlook for rooftop/elevated vertiports.



North America is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the forecasted period.



North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The market growth in this region is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for advanced air mobility solutions, which is motivated by traffic congestion and the need for faster transportation options. The development of vertiport infrastructure has been aided by improvements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology, which has made it more commercially and environmentally sustainable. The development of vertiports in North America is also benefitted by supportive regulatory frameworks and investments from the public and private sectors.



Top Key Market Players



The Vertiports Companies are dominated by globally established players such as Bayards Vertiport Solutions (Netherlands), Lilium Aviation GmbH (Germany), Skyways (US), Volatus Infrastructure LLC (US), and Urban V S.P.A (Italy). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Vertiports Companies for the period 2020-2030.