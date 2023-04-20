Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Veru Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Veru Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: VERU stocks, concerns whether certain Veru Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA, that Veru Inc. misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies, and that VERU's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.



Those who purchased shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



