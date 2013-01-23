VerySecureDoors.co.uk Gains Media Attention for Supplying and Fitting Unbreakable Rockdoors

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- The domestic door isn’t just an integral design feature of the front elevation of a home, it is also one of a home’s main security features. Without a strong, reliable door both skilled and unskilled home intruders can break into a home in seconds. A solid and secure door is the single best protective measure against burglary and home invasion.



One door related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is VerySecureDoors.co.uk, an approved installer for Rockdoor composite doors in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas. They have built a substantial reputation for expertly installing these extremely tough doors. The Rockdoor recently gained media attention after police complained they were almost impossible to break down.



Very Secure Doors goes into great detail about the security properties of Rockdoor composite doors, including several demonstration videos showing just how tough the doors are. There is also information about the colour and style of the doors available, and an opportunity to get in touch to have a door installed. The site has over 900 different design and colour combinations to choose from.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Rockdoor composite doors are the only doors that I carry, simply because they are by far the best doors that I could find. There are some cheaper composite doors out there, but none of them offer the durability and security of the Rockdoor models. These are doors that even the police can’t break into, and are so secure that firemen need special training in order to get through them. They have a tough internal frame that stands up to intrusion attempts, and the glass panels are fitted directly into the door. They are simply the very best choice for anyone who has security as a priority when choosing a front or back door for their home. We not only supply the doors, we also fit them in the most precise and security conscious way. A door is only as secure as the way it was fitted. Our Rockdoors prices are very competitive due to our low overheads so customers can save money and get the doors installed by an approved Rockdoor installer.



About VerySecureDoors.co.uk

VerySecureDoors.co.uk is an approved supplier and installer for Rockdoor composite doors in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas.



For more information please visit http://www.VerySecureDoors.co.uk