VES Completes Production Plant & Offices Lighting Upgrade & Retrofit Project by PolyOne Corporation

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Value Energy Solutions, one of the largest lighting installation and lighting retrofit companies in the nation, recently completed an energy efficient lighting upgrade and retrofit project for PolyOne Corporation, Suwanee, GA. As a global leader and North America’s largest compounder/concentrates maker, they host a high volume of customer and corporate visitors to tour the facility. In considering a lighting upgrade, the key requisite was the ability to tout their facility as PolyOne’s flagship prototype to support a 100% lamping of T-5 technology, which resulted in a 61% reduction in lighting energy costs.



PolyOne Corporation contacted Rob Cooper, Territory Manager, of Value Energy Solutions to evaluate their current lighting system and design appropriate solutions unique to their facility. Energy efficiency and lower energy expenses were not their only motivation to sustainability - Among others were to improve their light levels; better facility aesthetics, reduced maintenance costs, and the benefit of emission reduction.



Value Energy Solutions in collaboration with their Industry Resources Team thoroughly reviewed the project, with Rob Cooper who then recommended a comprehensive combination of fixture retrofits and new fixture upgrades. With their motivational factors to start, the quantifiable results of the Feasibility Study, and the 179D Tax Deduction benefits were the deciding factors to budget/implement a sustainability project.



Value Energy Solutions retrofitted and upgraded all the outdated and energy inefficient fixtures as follows:



The 4 lamp T-12 office troffers were retrofitted and de-lamped to a 2 lamp T-5 28w direct/indirect reflector kit. The 2 lamp T-12 (8’) industrial warehouse fixtures were retrofitted to a T-5 56w adapter kit, with the added benefit of reduced maintenance costs, because the life expectancy of the T-5 adapter is 60,000 hours and they have a five year guarantee. The high energy costing 400w metal halide warehouse fixtures were replaced with 4 lamp T-5 high bays, which have many advantages over traditional lighting and are the most energy efficient technology in the industry for the cost. Other upgrades include wallpacks and floods.



Additionally, Rob Cooper was appointed as Project Manager responsible for maintaining a consistent presence as liaison and the administration of the 179D Tax Deduction process.



