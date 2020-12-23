Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Investor Notice: Investigation over Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is unfair to NASDAQ: VSPR stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: VSPR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: VSPR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On December 09, 2020, the HydraFacial Company and Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which HydraFacial and Vesper Healthcare will combine, and after which HydraFacial will become a public company.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: VSPR stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



