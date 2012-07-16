Vessel Sinks from Eden Bath Are Now Offered at BathroomVesselSinks.com

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- BathroomVesselSinks.com, an online retailer that specializes in one-of-a-kind vessel sinks and faucets, recently began carrying the full line of Eden Bath products.



The addition of the Eden brand means that customers now have even more unique sinks from which to choose for their bathrooms.



Because BathroomVesselSinks.com focuses on selling phenomenal pieces of “bathroom art” at affordable prices, the company is able to offer its customers only the best selection and highest quality products from only the most well-respected decorative plumbing manufacturers in the world.



One reason that vessel sinks are so appealing is because they work well in both traditional and modern homes. No matter what type of architectural style or furnishings a home may have, the rustic and attractive sinks are sure to become the focal point of the bathroom.



Two of the Eden Bath sink models that are now carried by BathroomVesselSinks.com include the Petrified Wood Vessel Sink and the Jurassic Onyx Vessel Sink.



As its name implies, the petrified wood sink is carved from a “trunk” of petrified wood. No two sinks are the same, and their widths can vary from 19” to 32” inches across. Because the original wood that grew thousands of years ago varied in its hues, the shades of the vessel sink will also be different. Homeowners who purchase this variety of sink often find that it is a great conversation piece for visiting guests who want to learn more about the attractive and fully functional sink.



Each Jurassic Onyx sink is also completely different; for example, people who need more than one for a project will not be able to get matching sinks. But the different shapes and sizes of the vessel sinks will complement each other nicely, and the varying colors which range from off whites, creams and grays will look lovely in any bathroom.



BathroomVesselSinks.com has over 50 different natural stone sink models, most of which are available for immediate delivery. This means that homeowners who are working on remodeling their bathroom will not have to wait long to have their new sink installed and ready to go.



“Bathrooms are the second most important room in your home and the vanity area is the focal point of a bathroom,” an article on the website noted.



“The decision to purchase a vessel sink from our company ensures a timeless design that will not only increase the value of your home but also provide years of visual enjoyment.”



About BathroomVesselSinks.com

BathroomVesselSinks.com is a premiere online retailer of unique decorative plumbing fixtures for the bathroom and kitchen. We focus on upmarket vessel sinks made of stone, glass and copper but also have a full line of faucets and accessories. We distribute some of the top brands in the decorative plumbing industry and offer free shipping on orders of $199 or more. For more information, please visit http://www.bathroomvesselsinks.com