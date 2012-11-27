VesselSinks.com Partners with Eden Bath to Offer Its Full Product Line

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- VesselSinks.com, an online retailer that specializes in vessel sinks, faucets, and drains, wants to turn ordinary bathrooms into full-fledged conversation pieces with the help of Eden Bath. The company is now offering its customers Eden Bath’s complete line of products.



Eden Bath is a niche decorative plumbing brand that focuses on bathroom fixtures made of natural materials such as stone and copper. Their biggest focus is on natural stone sinks created from solid chunks of raw granite, marble, travertine or onyx. According to a representative from the company, Eden Bath has the most comprehensive line of stone sinks available in the industry.



A vessel sink typically sits on top of a counter, instead of being built-in, so they look more dramatic than a traditional sink. VesselSinks.com is one of the only retailers to focus specifically on this type of plumbing fixture.



“We focus on a very specific niche within the plumbing industry.” says Erin Nichols, the head of sales at the e-retailer, adding that vessel sinks are the standard upgrade these days for new homes and people renovating older spaces.



“Our website caters to these home owners looking for a unique product at a reasonable price. We are proud to have the entire Eden Bath line of products on our site. We have worked out exclusive pricing with the manufacturer to offer the products at 10% off the retail price, which appeals to everyone, especially in this economy.”



Shoppers who would like to learn more about the Eden Bath line of products are welcome to visit VesselSinks.com at any time and browse through the vast section of items. The user-friendly site includes colorful photos of each of the attractive and eye-catching vessel sinks, as well as detailed product and shipping information.



About VesselSinks.com

VesselSinks.com is a specialized online retailer that offers unique and affordable vessel sinks and faucets for the bathroom. The company strives to offer quality bathroom fixtures that will allow their customers to realize the bathrooms of their dreams. The sales staff has in-depth knowledge of the latest bathroom design trends, and it pre-filters products from all the top decorative plumbing manufacturers to narrow down only the most appealing vessels and faucets in their respective product lines. For more information on the Eden Bath product line visit http://vesselsinks.com/eden-bath.asp