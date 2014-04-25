VestaTrader Now Delivers Daily Live Update of Stock Exchange News in New York & London

Virum, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- VestaTrader now delivers daily update of stock exchange news from New York and London. The growing popularity of the forex market has made VestaTrader launch more advanced and sophisticated means of trading. It brings the latest New York & London exchange stock market news. The stock market is changing its pace with every passing minute. Within minutes, a stock can fluctuate many times. VestaTrader brings all kinds of information which are pertaining to the stock market to the traders and investors.



Technological advancement has made online stock trading an easily accessible asset. VestaTrader offers a complete training-platform for stock market investing. The platform provides complete information about the stock market. An investor gets the excellent opportunity to learn the practical techniques of the stock market via VestaTrader’s unique and sophisticated platform. This platform educates traders via providing them various tools and indicators to study the stock- and Forex-market and analyzing it before investing.



Forex rates keep varying constantly, thus VestaTrader brings live forex rates for its traders and investors. Apart from this, VestaTrader also provides a free account for demo-stock and forex trading. Traders can learn in this demo account before jumping to the actual real time trading.



One of the spokespersons from the company states regarding the free demo account, “We offer a demo trading platform where users can try their strategies at no risk and can create / manage portfolios and measure the portfolio returns against various benchmarks. The VestaTrader platform gets updated with stock/currency prices data from NYSE, NASDAQ & London exchanges.



Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, our company serves a worldwide market.”



About VestaTrader

VestaTrader is a social trading platform. It empowers its users to learn daily trading tips from each other. It also provides the traders the opportunity to learn trading strategies from expert traders of the market. It believes in fostering social learning, therefore, it provides in its platform and on the web page and Forum the trading tools, indicators, data, information and discussions. VestaTrader also encourages novice traders and expert traders to share their opinion, post their ideas and comment on each others views. The motto of VestaTrader is to train and guide the traders so that they can take the right trading decision.



For more information, please visit https://vestatrader.com