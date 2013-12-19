VET FEE-HELP Courses Now Offered by Upskilled in Partnership with TrainSmart

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Upskilled, a leading Australian provider of nationally recognised qualifications and training courses, announces the launch of VET FEE-HELP approved courses in partnership with TrainSmart, a nationally recognised training organization and provider of approved VET FEE-HELP courses. With options including business and IT courses, students may now continue their education or start on a new path without the up-front financial burden.



According to an article on the Upskilled website, "VET FEE-HELP is an Australian Government loan scheme that helps eligible students to defer paying fees for higher-level VET courses (at the diploma-level and above) undertaken at approved VET FEE-HELP providers. FEE-HELP loans are repaid through the Australian Taxation Office once your income reaches the minimum threshold for compulsory repayment."



With recent reductions in government funding, more and more students are turning to the government funding loan scheme to pay for their schooling while deferring their payments until later. This "study now, pay later" option helps students receive their education without worrying about the expense until they reach the income requirements that allow them to pay their school loan back more comfortably.



Courses available include a variety of studies from management courses to marketing, as well as project management courses to human resource management. Additional studies include business, information technology networking and IT courses. All options are provided through Upskilled's agreement with approved provider, TrainSmart. In order to be eligible for VET FEE-HELP, students must be Australian citizens or a permanent humanitarian visa holder, as well as a full-fee paying student at an approved VET FEE-HELP provider.



Like all Upskilled students, the new VET FEE-HELP courses provide flexible study options, a customised online learning environment, and a leading student rewards program. Students who are not sure if they are eligible for VET FEE-HELP or need assistance with funding for school are encouraged to contact Upskilled's experienced team of professionals.



About Upskilled

Upskilled is a leading Australian training provider specialising in the delivery of nationally recognised qualifications and short courses for every stage of life. Upskilled offers over 60 qualifications across business, IT, management, retail, community services, hospitality and accounting and has delivered training to over 10,000 students. Courses feature flexible study options, a leading student rewards program, fast-tracked pathways to uni, customised online learning environment, dedicated student support and much more. For more information, visit http://www.upskilled.edu.au/.