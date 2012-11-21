Vet Tix Grants Hero's Wish to Soldier to Attend This Weekend's Cardinals Game

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- An active duty staff sergeant stationed in Ft. Huachuca will attend this weekend’s Arizona Cardinals vs. St. Louis Rams game with his family, thanks to Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).



The non-profit is dedicated to providing donated and unused tickets to sporting events, concerts and special events to members of the U.S. military and their families. In addition to giving away thousands of event tickets annually, Vet Tix also allows military personnel to request to attend a specific event through its “Hero’s Wish” program. Individuals can visit the Vet Tix website to read about these wishes and pledge monetary donations or tickets to the event.



A local soldier stationed in Sierra Vista posted his wish to attend this Sunday’s Cardinals game. He has been oversees on and off for the past three years and wanted to take his wife and three children to the game. USA BMX heard about his wish and decided to donate five tickets to the soldier and his family. In addition, Residence Inn Glendale Marriott has provided his family room accommodations for the evening.



“Our mission is to not only give back to those who serve but also provide them with once-in-a-lifetime experiences as a thank you for their service to our country,” said U.S. Navy veteran and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vet Tix Michael A. Focareto. “Because USA BMX and the Marriott have stepped up we are able to make this wish come true, and we thank them for their support.”



Since 2008, Vet Tix has given away more than 491,000 event tickets in all 50 States and Washington, D.C. to U.S. military, veterans and their families, with an estimated face value of well over $17 million. For more information, visit www.vettix.org.



About Vet Tix

