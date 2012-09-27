VetEnt Creates New Veterinary Jobs in New Zealand

Awamutu, NZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- 49 Benson Rd, Te Awamutu, New Zealand, September 20, 2012- VetEnt is one of the top veterinary clinics in New Zealand. They are constantly searching for certified veterinarians to join their large practice. They are currently operating from nineteen vet clinics across New Zealand and have gained the support of 70 VetEnt vets nationwide. VetEnt is offering many veterinary jobs.



For those looking for vet nurse jobs, he current opening is asking for a casual veterinary nurse. This is one of the many veterinary jobs open with VetEnt. The veterinary nurse will be responsible for providing services to three clinics based in Leeston, Lincoln and Halsweel on an “on call/casual” basis.



In order to get a job with VetEnt as a veterinary nurse, the individual must have experience as they will be helping with a wide range of duties. Having a vet nursing qualification would be a major advantage. Individuals applying for this job should be able to be called on (sometimes with little notice). Applications for the VetEnt casual nursing job will need to be turned in by October 1, 2012 at 9am. Individuals seeking veterinary nurse jobs are encouraged to apply.



Another listing states “Large Animal Veterinarian.” This listing is asking for a large animal veterinarian in the Ashburton clinic. The ideal candidate should have experience on Dairy animals. Applications for the Large Animal Veterinarian job will need to be turned in by October 12, 2012 at 4pm.



On the site, there are many other job openings such as: Mixed animal veterinarian and a graduate veterinarian. Individuals who are currently looking to pursue a career in this field are encouraged to visit the site in order to find a list of jobs available.



Here is why individuals are encouraged to join VetEnt:



- They invest in knowledge, technology and people

- Individuals who work with VetEnt will be a part of a leading veterinary practice in New Zealand

- They offer a friendly working environment

- They encourage their employees to try new things

- Focus is places on client relaitonshis

-The after-hour’s roster provides a fantastic balance between work and lifestyle.



About VetEnt

VetEnt is the leading veterinary practice in New Zealand. They have over 70 VetEnt clinics throughout the world. Their main focus is on caring for animals and they are always searching for good employees who share the same love for animals.