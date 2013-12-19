Veteran Educator, Jacqueline Drye, Fosters Self-Esteem Through New Series of Children's Books

Sandston, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Having taught thousands of children over the past twenty years, Jacqueline Drye has noticed the growing number of negative influences that threaten the livelihood and futures of her students. With epidemics particularly surrounding self-esteem and potential, Drye has taken matters into her own hands by penning a celebrated new series of children’s books.



‘Jo Jo the Bunny’ and ‘Ms. Drye Tells a Story’ are as inspirational as they are important.



Synopses:



‘Jo Jo the Bunny’ - An adorable story of determination. Jo Jo encounters many obstacles on his way to the top of a mountain, but he learns that sometimes on your way "to the top" you might have to go through some things, but if you keep telling yourself, "I can do this", you WILL reach your goal.



‘Ms. Drye Tells a Story’ - This book contains 3 short stories, based on well-known fairy tales, that have been given a new twist. In Honeychile and the Bear Family, the main character enters a neighbor's home without permission and eats their food, but learns to take responsibility for her actions. In Little Green Turtleneck, a young boy on his way to the store, gets distracted by the sounds of nearby African music. He loses track of time, fears that he is lost, but is found by his father who gives him a map so he would never be lost again. Junior and the Magic Beans is about a boy who, after hearing the Jack and the Beanstalk story, wants to grow plants by using magic beans. It is only after he learns about George Washington Carver that he learns what plants need to grow and has success with his crops.



As the author explains, her books fuse enchanting stories with hugely-important life lessons.



“Our children truly are our future but, without a solid educational foundation and a healthy boost of self-esteem, the possibility of realizing their potential and obtaining their dreams is threatened. Children need to hear that they are important, that they have a lot to offer the world and that their efforts really will make a difference. Therefore, my stories aim to combat modern society’s negative influences through strong messages of love, encouragement and strong guidance,” says Drye.



Continuing, “Young children are very impressionable and my stories are deliberately written to foster self-esteem and self-appreciation. It was important to me that my students see themselves in the stories that I write. Most of my characters are based on the population I serve, but the lessons to learn and positive messages speak to all children.”



With the holiday season here and both books experiencing high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Jo Jo the Bunny’ and ‘Ms. Drye Tells a Story’ are available now at multiple online retailers and can also be ordered directly from the author. She will personalize your books with a special message and offers weekly holiday specials. For orders and more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.authorjackiedrye.com.



About Jacqueline Drye

Jacqueline Drye has been educating children for 20 years. She has written many stories, poems, songs and skits for the children in her classes and now she is sharing some of these treasures with you!



Ms. Drye believes that children really are our future and because of this, they need a strong educational foundation. They also need to hear that they are important, can make a difference and indeed have much to offer the world.



In her first book, Jo Jo the Bunny has to face many challenges on his way to the top of a mountain. Some of us are facing our own challenges as we try to get "to the top" as well! We may be trying to get to the top in our careers, in our personal lives, or trying to reach some other goal. The question is this - Will you give up, or will you do like Jo Jo and just keep telling yourself, "I can do this!"



Ms. Drye is a graduate of James Madison University, JMU Graduate School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She holds degrees and/or certifications in Early Childhood Education, School Counseling, Gifted Education and Educational Leadership.



Ms. Drye is a proud member of St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is also a licensed real estate agent in the Central Virginia Region.