Veteran Tickets Foundation & 5-Hour ENERGY Team Up to Fulfill 'Hero's Wish'

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Phoenix based non-profit, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) has teamed up with 5-hour ENERGY® to fulfill the wish of one very lucky active duty military member.



Vet Tix received a special request through its Hero’s Wish program from U.S. Air Force enlisted, Michael Daugherty for tickets to the Nov.12 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, following his tour of duty in Afghanistan. 5-hour ENERGY®, a long-time supporter of the military, quickly responded not only with tickets to the game, but an opportunity for Daugherty to visit the broadcast booth and meet the announcer team.



“At 5-hour ENERGY® we are continuously looking for ways to help our military service men and women,” said Living Essentials, LLC, President Scott Henderson. “Our relationship with Vet Tix has given us an excellent avenue to do this.”



The Hero’s Wish program was developed more than 2 years ago as a way to recognize Active Duty Military Personnel (one month prior to, while on leave from or one month after their deployments), severely wounded warriors and the families of men and woman killed in action (KIA).



“Without the support of donors like 5-hour ENERGY®, the Hero’s Wish program would not be successful,” said Michael Focareto, CEO and Founder of Vet Tix. “But because of the generous support we have received, Vet Tix has fulfilled wishes at a value totaling nearly $22,000.”



As a beneficiary of the Hero’s Wish program, Daugherty is preparing for his day in the spotlight. “Thanks to 5-hour ENERGY® and Veteran Tickets Foundation, I’m about to have a once in a lifetime experience and I couldn’t be more excited- Go Steelers!”



To learn more about 5-hour ENERGY®, please visit www.5hourenergy.com.



To learn more about the Veteran Tickets Foundation or to sign up, please visit www.VetTix.org. For media inquiry, please contact Heather Raymond, Chief Communications Officer at PressRelease@VetTix.org or 602-703-4729.



About 5-Hour Energy®

5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands